Euro 2020 is finally here (between June 11 to July 11 to be exact) and chances are pretty high you don’t have a ticket to attend the big football tournament in person.

That leaves pubs and sports bars across town as the best place to watch your favourite footie team take on the rest of Europe. There’ll be plenty of drinks, plenty of action, and plenty of atmosphere to enjoy.

The team at Zero Gravity are looking like winners with easily one of the stand out venues to watch all the action. Here’s why…

The set up

For starters, the indoor space has been transformed into a Fan Zone with a massive central screen, a VIP Sports Lounge and multiple screens around the venue. For the ‘big’ games, Zero Gravity promises to bring in DJs to add to the atmosphere, while table football and beer pong are ready to played during the pre-match warm ups.

Euro crowds will be well-fed from a Match Day Menu, with sharing platters including nachos, spring rolls and chicken wings. Hungrier supporters can choose pub grub favourites such as fish ‘n’ chips, burgers and foot-long hot dogs.

Packages and prices

Entry is free, and walk-in are welcome, but we’d recommend booking the table/sofa packages available for groups of four to 10 people. Optional all-inclusive match packages cost Dhs250, including unlimited food and drinks from 15 minutes before kick off until the final whistle (for two hours). Otherwise, pints are priced at Dhs35, and ice-cold buckets of five cost Dhs125.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai. Open from 10am. Mondays pool and beach closed but Fan Zone open for Euro 2020 matches, Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: supplied