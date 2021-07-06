6 amazing things to do in Dubai this week: July 4 to 7

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

To celebrate the fourth of July, Black Tap is bringing back its iconic red, white and blue CrayShake. The shake features vanilla ice cream, whipped cream with a vanilla frosted rim and white and blue sprinkles. Sitting on top of the shake is a slice of cake (red, white and blue, of course) with a cherry on top. It’s priced at Dhs62.

Black Tap, several locations: Dubai Mall, Rixos Premium JBR and Mall of the Emirates. Available July 2 to 5. blacktapme.com

Monday July 5

2. Feast on amazing sushi

From July 5, the recently revamped Seven Sisters is launching a new sushi night. For two hours you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited sushi and an open bar for Dhs195, or add on bottomless bubbles for Dhs270. There are two seatings to choose from, so you can pick 8pm to 10pm for a memorable evening once the sun goes down, or 10pm to 12am, if you’re not worried about waking up early the next day.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 12am, from Dhs195. @sevensistersdubai 3. Try a new business lunch

Brand new Argentinian restaurant La Casa Del Tango has just launched its business lunch deal. From Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, guests can enjoy a two-course rotating menu for Dhs150. Dishes include empanadas, smoked eggplant salad, palm heart salad, Argentinian stew, Argentinian style beef short ribs, striploin steak, and flank steak.

La Casa Del Tango, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 583 0412. lcdtango.com

Tuesday July 6

4. Learn to make pasta

Ever wanted to learn the art of pasta-making? Now’s your chance as Trattoria is launching a masterclass series on Tuesday July 6. For Dhs165 per person you’ll start with a breakfast at 9.30am, followed by an hour-long masterclass as well as a three-course lunch. Head Chef Antonio will take participants through the step-by-step process of making a new pasta each month.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Tuesday July 6, 9.30am onwards, Dhs165. Tel: 800 666 353. @trattoriadubai

5. Watch the Euro semi-final match

Nezesaussi Grill is hosting the ultimate pool parties at Manzil Downtown’s rooftop pool, with all of the live sporting action shown on a massive screen by the pool and on other small screens dotted around the venue. The ‘End of Euros Pool & Pitch Party’ will take place for both the semi-finals (kick off at 11pm Dubai time on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7).

Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Tuesday July 6 and Wednesday July 7, 11pm. Tel: (0)4 4 285 927. @nezesaussigrill

Wednesday July 7

6. Check out a fun ladies’ night

The ‘Go Girls’ ladies’ night runs every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm at Siddharta Lounge. Ladies can sip on three selected beverages and one selected dish for Dhs120. The outside area has plenty of coolers to combat the summer heat, or you can opt to sit inside. A resident DJ will be on hand to provide the entertainment.