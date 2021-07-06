6 awesome things to do in Dubai this week: July 11 to 14

Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday July 11

1. Watch the finals of Euro 2020 in a pool

Fancy watching England v Italy somewhere different tonight? How about inside a temperature controlled pool? Azure Beach will be showing the Euro 2020 final match on a huge screen, so guests can enjoy the game from in the water. Pool access is free and buckets of beer start from Dhs225, VIP islands are priced from Dhs500 minimum spend. Advance booking required.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sunday July 11, 9.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com.

Monday July 12

2. Take part in a wine masterclass

The El Sur Wine Lab launches on Monday, July 12, and will run every second and fourth Monday of the month. The resident wine experts will take you through an insightful wine masterclass, where you taste the different selected grapes and learn about their origins. Following the masterclass, which runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, you’ll then get to enjoy three glasses of wine, paired with its perfect partner in crime – authentic Spanish tapas, including gazpacho, paella and a cheese board. The evening is priced at Dhs149.

El Sur, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6pm to 10.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

3. Visit a revamped ladies’ night

Every Monday between 7pm and 11pm, girls are invited to enjoy drinks and food, served alongside upbeat tunes and great vibes at Toro Toro. Keeping things fresh, the Pan-Latin bar has revamped its ladies’ night offering, to help curate your evening exactly as you wish. Now, ladies can choose from two tempting packages: The first option is priced at Dhs125 and offers unlimited bubbles for two and half hours, along with a choice of one plate from the ladies’ night menu. If you fancy a bit more bang for your buck, opt for the second package which includes a set menu of one hot and two cold bites along with three perfectly mixed cocktails, priced at Dhs175.