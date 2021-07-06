Now that the long weekend is well and truly over, here are some things to fill your diary…

Sunday July 25

1. Start the week with a new business lunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jones SOCIAL (@jonessocialuae)

At Jones Social, you’ll find a new wallet-friendly lunch deal perfect for starting the week off well. The three-course set menu is priced at Dhs95 and runs weekdays between 12pm and 4pm. If you want to make things a little more interesting, you can add a glass of wine or a cocktail for Dhs25.

Jones Social, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 702 8790. jones-social.com

Monday July 26

2. Have breakfast in the clouds

Address Beach Resort has just launched a fabulous floating breakfast for two to be enjoyed in its super-tall infinity pool. The breakfast tray, for two people, is priced at Dhs498. You could also add bubbly, a teddy bear or a beach hat for an additional cost. It’s available from 9am to 12pm for hotel residents only.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

3. Shop for some new Jordans

Nike’s most famous collaboration with NBA superstar Michael Jordan has found its own home in The Dubai Mall. A new 2,500 square foot concept store solely for Jordan Brand products has opened its doors in the world’s largest mall, packed with a range of exciting products.

Jordan Brand, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. thedubaimall.com

Tuesday July 27

4. Enjoy a long happy hour

If you haven’t yet been to The Pangolin, make sure it’s on your must-visit list. The Pangolin Dubai is a two-floor hub of well-considered dishes, creative cocktails and comfortable colonial-inspired space. Happy hour runs all day, every day with selected beers priced from Dhs30, bottled beers from Dhs25, wines from Dhs30 and cocktails from Dhs39.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Wednesday 7.30am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 7.30am to 1am. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

5. See a French rapper live

This Tuesday, French R&B artist Franglish will be performing at Black Club, Soho Garden. Carrying on the French theme will be Parisian DJs, Slim & Peet, spinning the hottest tracks all night long.

Black Club, Soho Garden, Meydan, Tuesday July 27, 10pm to 2am, reservations only. Tel: 052 388 8849 @blackclubdxb

Wednesday July 28

6. Get creative at The Pointe

Get your creative juices following at Bubbles & Brushes, a new paint and grape class at Il Passaggio, The Pointe happening on the last Wednesday of each month at 6.30pm. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will be hosting its first art class on Wednesday July 28, priced at Dhs340. Included in the price is a three-hour art class, one main course, two glasses of bubbles, wine or two soft drinks.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday July 28, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs340 pp. Tel: (0)4 587 3111. ilpassaggio.com