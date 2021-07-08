Sponsored: Plus, plenty of chances to win big…

Become a Share Millionaire

Who wants to be a millionaire? Now you can as Majid Al Futtaim malls host weekly draws to win one million Share Points. Just visit Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira or City Centre Me’aisem and spend a minimum of Dhs300 single or cumulative to enter the draw. To be in with a chance, scan your receipts through the Share app and wait for the weekly announcements.

Treat yourself in Sephora

If you’re hunting for a new lip product, we have something that might make your search a little easier. To celebrate the anniversary of its bestselling lipstick, Sephora is giving five customers the chance to win all 40 shades of Cream Lip Stain. If you want to win, just spend Dhs250 on Sephora Collection between July 22 and 24. That’s not all, for any purchase worth Dhs250 or above, six customers will enter a draw to win Dhs5,000 gift card each, redeemable at Sephora.

Enjoy a feast at the ‘Big Eid Eat’

To many of us, Eid Al Adha is the ‘big Eid’, so it makes sense that this year DSS is hosting a huge feast to celebrate. The ‘Big Eid Eat’ will be five days of amazing dining experiences and events across the city. With 35 special Eid feasts and menus, chef’s tables and masterclasses, and much more, everyone is invited to get involved. Share your experience on social media and tag @myDSS to win one of four prizes of Dhs5000 of shopping vouchers.

Win a 2021 Mercedes C200 and Dhs25,000 cash

Fancy driving away in a brand new Mercedes C200? All you need to do is purchase a Dhs150 coupon at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations and Zoom outlets throughout Dubai. There’s also a chance to win Dhs25,000 in cash, between now and September 25.

Check out the DSS Activation at IMG

Be sure to check out one of Dubai’s top family entertainment destinations, IMG Worlds, this summer as it has created a series of unique and engaging entertainment activities including daily raffle draws, retail discounts and dining promotions.

Have a good laugh

Top comedian Joe Larson will be making his Dubai debut on the Laughter Factory stage this summer. Joining him will be female powerhouse and comedy club veteran, Kandi Abelson as well as YouTube sensation Peter Szumowski. Shows will run on July 15 and 16 at Movenpick JBR Dubai; July 21 at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens; July 22 at Grand Millennium Barsha Heights; and on July 23 at Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel and Grand Millennium Business Bay.

Celebrate Eid with a trio of Arabic stars

See Lebanese singers Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein and Syrian crooner Mouhamad Khairy live at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center on July 23, with tickets from Dhs400. The talented stars will be taking to the stage to perform a string of well-known hits, doors open from 8.30pm and only vaccinated guests will be permitted.

Visit the Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland

From July 18 to August 15, discover full tour puzzles of photo opportunities and obstacles at Al Khawaneej Walk, to find a route that leads to the Giant Modesh and Dana Structure, where you’ll have a chance to take pictures.

Enter the Eid raffle

Over the three days of Eid, there will be a raffle each day. To participate, spend Dhs200 at the mall to receive a digital raffle coupon through email and SMS. DFRE will draw 40 winners in total in three draws and each winner will get a Dhs5000 cash prize.

See Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan live

Bollywood star Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena for a very special DSS performance this Eid. Vaccinated fans can enjoy a soulful and spiritual Just Qawali event on July 21 followed by Just Bollywood on July 23. Hear some of his best loved hits, with tickets starting from Dhs200.

Images: Provided