Abu Dhabi, your weekend is served — piping hot and full of all the essential leisure time goodness, that help keeps your smile wide and toothy.

Thursday, July 29

New at the Cinema this week

Now turning a theme park ride into a summer blockbuster may sound like a risky move, but the House of Mouse has done it before. And on recent form, they rarely miss. Pirates of the Caribbean swashed and buckled its way through five rum-soaked films with plans for a sixth now underway. Jungle Cruise has two further bankable assets putting team in the funnel, with lead roles for Emily blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The story centres around an intrepid jungle expedition to find the fabled Tree of Life, and almost certainly by association — an elixir for eternal youth. Which also works out so well for those seeking it in cinema. Set in WWII, our protagonists must race against a rival German team on the same mission. What’s the wurst that could happen?

Tickets: Book now

Cove your enthusiasm

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is helping you view the start of the weekend through some rose-coloured glasses. And although it’s officially their ladies’ day on Thursdays, gents can still get in on the sun soaked fun. Bewteen midday and 5pm, lasses can get unlimited glasses of pink rosé, Spanish blend rosé, and special pink beverages, along with a sunbed for Dhs159. At the same time, gents can also get in on the pink drink action, enjoy unlimited hops and dig into a food platter for Dhs299. Between 8pm and 11pm girls can double down with another unlimited rosé and sparkling grape package, and a small bite borard for Dhs99.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs149. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Last chance to book this epic What’s On weekend staycation

The next Abu Dhabi Lock In is almost upon us (Bab Al Qasr from July 30 to 31), and we still have a few rooms left for those that are sticking around this summer. Dhs350 per head for a stay in a luxury five-star hotel, a house beverage brunch package on site, pre-game pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast the following day, tonnes of free entertainment and special What’s On guest-privilege activities. All for less than you’d pay for brunch in many of the capital’s restaurants.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhab Corniche, West Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 205 3000, BAQ_Whatson.ae

Jazzy Jones and the fresh feta

One of the nation’s favourite Aussie-born gastro-joints, Jones the Grocer is launching a cheese, grape and jazz night across three of its Abu Dhabi locations. Starting this Thursday, the classic trio of sophisticated soireeing will be available to enjoy in the Al Muneera, Khalidiyah, and Al Mamoura branches. Especially for the evening there’s a Dhs199 free flow grape package which comes with a cheese board and a hot food curation, to pair with the esemble of snazzy jazz tunes. Nice. As an added bonus, for those with a nose for picking out bouquets — there’ll be a mystery grape quiz, where those that can correctly identify variety will have the chance at winning some very tasty prizes.

Al Muneera, Khalidiyah, and Al Mamoura branches, every Thu 7pm to 10pm (free flow is 2.5 hours), Dhs199. Tel: (02) 558 9808, jonesthegrocer.com

Friday, July 30

Lord of the wings

Berri’s Abu Dhabi is spreadings its tiny wings and learning to fly this weekend. A special treat for International Chicken Wing Day, between Thursday July 29 and Saturday July 31 they’ll be dishing out portions of their famous buffalo wings to discerning diners for absolutely free. You will have to purchase a main to go with your (usually Dhs48) wings, but there’s quite the collection (starting at Dhs65) to choose from.

Berri’s, Al Muneera Plaza Al Raha, daily 9am to midnight, free wings offer Thu July 29 to Sat July 31. Tel: (02) 643 9555, berris.ae

And Zaatar’s showbusiness

Lebanese food specialists, and lunchtime hunger crunchers Zaatar w Zeit have bolstered their already dazzling menu with 11 new interpretations of Levantine classics. There’s chicken kebab, chicken shawarma wrap, shakshuka, battata wrap, rocca and cheese salad, kafta supreme, strawberry white chocolate, carrot cake, s’mores and more.

Available at all of Zaatar w Zeit’s 17 UAE locations. Delivery available through your usual aggregator, via the Zaatar w Zeit app, online at orderzwz.com or call (600) 522231

Free falling

If you’re lucky enough to have experienced the gravity-defying adrenalin hub that is Clymb Abu Dhabi, you’ll probably already have a healthy respect for the instructors there. We’ve seen first hand how skillfully the team that operate the thunder tube are, and how they’re able to navigate it. Lightning-quick movements, deliberate near misses and a level of three-dimensional gymnastic trickery that is pure spectating gold. This aerobatic falling is now available to catch in a very deliberate way. Clymb’s instructors will be putting on a special, completely free-to-watch “Dare to Soar” flying show every Friday at 6pm, between July 2 to August 28. See them drop, see them spin, see the hurtle to within nerve-jarring proximity of the wind tunnel’s edge.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic flight package Dhs235, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes, Combo tickets from Dhs315. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Saturday, July 31

Li-surely brunching

For your comfort and convenience Li Jiang’s flexible Saturday brunch is now available over your choice of a three hour period between 1pm and 10pm. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat, choose three hours between 1pm and 11pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs480 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Sing whilst you’re winging

Between Thursday July 28 and Saturday August 7, the lieutenant commander of fried chicken, SFC plus will be selling a 20-piece wing bucket for just Dhs30, across all their 22 UAE locations. There’s a trio of marinades to choose from too — including barbeque and sweet chilli, but you’ll never find us ordering anything than the OG buffalo sauce option. Ride or die team spice right here.

Dhs30. Find you closest chicken link on the sfcplus.com website.

Images: Provided/Getty