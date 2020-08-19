Another pair of records for the UAE’s wall of fame…

Clymb Abu Dhabi first opened its doors on November 19, 2019 and only re-emerged from a pandemic shutdown at the end of last month, but it’s now officially the holder of two Guinness World Records.

The adventure centre on Yas Island contains within its geometrically astonishing walls, the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel (32ft in diameter and 179.2ft high) and the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall (138ft).

New heights of safety

Due to safety restrictions of, and apologies for this terminology but, ‘the new normal’ – capacity is limited to 30 per cent and there are thorough periodical deep cleans scheduled throughout the day for its equipment and facilities.

Online booking is currently mandatory, there are thermal imaging cameras located at entry points, there are safe distance markers placed through all zones, and safety-enhanced dining and shopping experiences.

For a taste of the gravity-defying highs available, check out what happened when What’s On went to visit Clymb in February of this year.

What to expect

Real skydiving isn’t for everyone. We can hardly blame our subconscious for screaming at us that leaping out of a plane at 10,000 feet with only a glorified bed sheet for protection, might be a bad idea.

Indoor skydiving chops almost all of that anxiety out, and is an incredible way to stir up some of that same soaring rush as the real thing.

And although Clymb’s record-smashing climbing wall, The Summyt is best left to experienced climbers, there’s a selection of smaller walls, lateral traverses, rope-free ‘boulders’ and other physical challenges designed to free our collective inner spider monkies.

General Manager of Clymb Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented on the news by saying “We are delighted that our adrenaline-fuelled attractions have been awarded two Guinness World Record titles.

“As the title holders of the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, we are able to provide customers with two unique, record-breaking experiences, unlike any they have witnessed before.”

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic flight package Dhs235, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com