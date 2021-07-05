A place ​to hang out, watch sports and play pub games…

Residents of Jumeirah Village Circle are spoilt for choice when it comes to exciting dining outlets to make your local. Enter Goose Island Tap House – the new gastropub in Five Jumeirah Village.

Complete with a large bar in the centre, a fully-loaded pub grub menu, huge TV screens live streaming all the big matches, plus an area dedicated to pool tables and virtual golf. Goose Island Tap House has a ‘come as you are’ policy, to create the ultimate dining and entertainment destination.

As you would expect from a tap house, beer is a focus for the venue, with 14 curated draft beers available. Craft hops also make their way onto the cocktail menu, for those looking to experience something new. Guests are also invited to visit the Barrel Room, created for beer and gin tastings.

The dining menu includes dishes such as pork belly with cider, burgers and pizzas, vegetarian and vegan dishes, such as Caul-Me Vegan cauliflower wings in crispy sesame coating, as well as exciting desserts.

Aiming to be the ultimate hang out spot with your mates, Goose Island Tap House has simulated golf and pool tables as well as TV screens playing live coverage of all major sporting games from around the world.

Aloki Batra, CEO, Five Hotels and Resorts describes Goose Island Tap House: “The ultimate chill ‘meet and mingle’ hub in Dubai, this famed and award-winning tap house aims to bring the highest quality of hops to the heart of Dubai at Five Jumeirah Village”.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Provided