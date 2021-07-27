Appropriately futuristic venues for a future perfect project…

We’re now dizzyingly close to the launch of Al Qana — Abu Dhabi’s next leisure and entertainment mega-hub, and we’ve got an early sneak peek at some of the big F&B names (and their stunning renders) that will be joining them.

This round of announcements includes a caffeinated quartet of home-grown cafes and roasteries. And they are — Cartel Coffee Roasters, Joud Café, Notorious Café and Space Café.

Abu Dhabi of course takes its cafe culture very seriously, having long been a champion for quality pours and venues with genuine soul in their grounds.

Spilling the beans

Space Café

Speaking about the big second step for the brand, general manager, Abdulla Alhesbi said: “Building on the success of our first store opening in Ras Al Khaimah two years ago, we are taking great pride in expanding our local brand in the capital, in one of the most sought-after locations.

“Al Qana is the ideal location for our guests to find their perfect space where they can enjoy their time over a variety of food and beverages in a unique friendly ambiance.”

Joud Café

Already serving brews and delighting cafe crews in three other Abu Dhabi locations, this brand is a known and well loved capital quantity. Talking about the upcoming Al Qana launch, Keshar Pacchai, Area Manager of the innovative chain said: “Our partnership with Al Qana is part of our strategy to expand the Joud Cafe brand into key leisure and tourist destinations in Abu Dhabi.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of Al Qana’s expanding culinary offering and we look forward to serving our customers the finest selection of specialty locally-roasted coffee, a full-service dining menu including our signature breakfast dishes, as well as a diverse selection of sweets and pastries at Al Qana soon.”

Cartel Coffee Roasters

A household name on the capital’s coffee connoisseur circuit, these home-grown roast masters will be switching things up for this new outlet. The brand’s founder Nasser AlMaskari, said: “Being Abu Dhabi’s leading specialty coffee roaster, we are delighted to open our new flagship store at Al Qana, a new prestigious culinary destination in the capital.”

“Our new concept mirrors Al Qana’s aspiration to create social entertainment and human connections through uplifting experiences as Abu Dhabi’s go-to urban dining destination. We would like to thank Al Qana for their commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs & are excited to showcase a coffee experience unparalleled in the UAE.”

Notorious Café

A name that you won’t likely to be forgetting, Samer Mashal is the founder of an entirely new cafe concept, debuting in Al Qana: ” We are very excited to begin our journey in Abu Dhabi. We believe that Al Qana’s vison, dynamic offerings and waterfront location makes it the perfect spot to introduce our dramatic, wild, and unconventional brand to the world.

The Notorious Cafe has been conceived as a retro-styled brand inspired by New York City in the 1960s. It was essential for us to create a unique and unforgettable experience for our customers, to inspire them with our coffee brewers and live roasters, all of which are sourced directly from farmers and roasted in-house and retail offerings“

Talking about the bond that binds these brand, Stuart Gissing, general manager at Al Qana said: “Whilst Joud Café, Cartel Coffee Roasters, Space Café and Notorious Café each offer their own distinct concept, they all share a commitment to providing guests with wholesome fresh, and innovative menus. This was critical for us, even more so now that interest in responsible and healthier eating options is growing.

Images: Provided