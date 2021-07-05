Sponsored: The new spot on the block…

If you’ve been craving an epic night out, don’t miss the chance to check out brand new nightclub, Avenue. The cool hotspot has crowds talking with its exciting line up of weekly events, top lighting and sound systems, and unimaginable entertainment.

Avenue is Dubai’s newest nightlife destination, and where you’ll find ‘out of this world’ experiences. With a vibrant food and drink offering, Avenue attracts clientele from across the globe to enjoy its memorable ambience.

You’ll first notice the glowing ceiling installation, a modern light rig taking you to a new dimension. The space has an oriental-inspired lounge from which to relax and soak up the good vibes, plus a line-up of entertainment like no other.

Found in Shangri-La Dubai, guests can expect a rota of top DJs and performers, elevating the nightlife scene. The club is open each night of the week, and you’ll discover a range of unique events from Wednesday to Sunday, with temping packages.

Wednesday night is for the ladies, with Rosay Wednesdays, offering unlimited drinks for girls until midnight. On the decks you can expect the latest and greatest hip-hop, R&B and commercial tunes, taking you through til 2am.

‘Just Sundays’ are for house and techno music lovers, as Avenue puts on a line-up of local and international DJs each week.

Avenue Dubai, 42nd floor, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily, 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 781 2222. @theavenuedubai