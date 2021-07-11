The challenge aims to help you lose six kilograms in just four weeks…

If you’ve been looking for a sign to hop back onto the fitness wagon – this is it. Best Body Co, famed for its 6in4 Challenge, has teamed up with top fitness studio Bare to help Dubai residents shift the extra pounds they don’t care for.

The four-week programme kicks off on July 31 and offers unlimited Bare classes, so it’s down to you how committed you choose to be. Both the Business Bay and Mall of the Emirates branches are open to participants, with classes offering high intensity strength and conditioning workouts as well as yoga to help you recover.

More than just fitness, you’ll also get a results-based nutrition guide and meal plan, a full body composition analysis, and direct access to the 6in4 head coaches for accountability and support in a private members-only WhatsApp group.

The person in the group who loses the most weight will win top prizes, including a two-night stay for two with breakfast at the Vida Creek Harbour Hotel. All members will also get exclusive discounts on supplements, as well as healthy recipes to enjoy.

If you’ve not yet been to Bare, the back-lit room is the home to some pretty high intensity workouts, all paired with weight and strength training. With ravey lights and upbeat tunes, no matter how much you’ll struggling, the vibe will get you through the class.

The challenge has an early bird special running for the first 20 members who sign up before July 16 priced at Dhs999 +VAT. After these sell out, it’s Dhs1,299 +VAT for the remaining spots. Both packages include unlimited classes for four weeks, nutrition guide, body analysis, coach support and much more.

Bare 6in4 Challenge, Bare, Business Bay & Mall of the Emirates, July 31 to August 27. bare.fitness/6in4

Images: Provided