Weekends are for chills and if Saturday has become your new Friday, we’ve found just the deal to make you extend the weekend’s shenanigans. Popular JBR beach club Bla Bla has just launched a brand new Saturday pool brunch with unlimited drinks.

Launching this Saturday, July 17, the new pool brunch runs from 12pm to 3pm. It’s all about the wine, with sparkling wine, mimosas, sangria and house wine running unlimited. There’s also lots of tasty snacks with a grazing tray for everyone to share throughout the day.

The sharing platter will be filled with crispy rice avocado, bruschetta, palm salad, California roll, chicken gyoza and Japanese spinach salad. Desserts are also included with a refreshing seasonal fruit selection and popsicles. A DJ will be on hand to provide those summer party vibes all day. The Saturday brunch is priced at Dhs250 for soft drinks and Dhs350 for house drinks.

Saturday isn’t the only day for unlimited drinks at Bla Bla. The beach club has also launched a special Monday offer for July and August. Visit for the ultimate pool day between 12pm and 4pm and sip on free-flowing house wine and sparkling rose for just Dhs200 per person.

If you’re not yet familiar, Bla Bla is the huge new beach club and dining concept which opened in January, 2021. It’s vast and offers its visitors a beach club, three restaurants and no less than 20 lively bars, making it the perfect destination for any social calling.

‘The Tent’ at Bla Bla officially opened on Tuesday, January 26 with nine different themed bars serving up good times. From the New York-themed bar, The Bronx, to The Hydro Bar or the Butterfly Bar which is shadowed by more than 4,000 beautiful hanging butterflies, there’s something for everyone.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

