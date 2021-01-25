The colossal venue opens on Tuesday January 26…

Recently, What’s On revealed an exclusive look at Dubai’s brand new lifestyle destination, Bla Bla Dubai. Found at The Beach opposite JBR, Bla Bla Dubai has already opened its beach club and several exciting themed bars.

Following a successful launch of the daytime aspect of the concept, Bla Bla is now ready to open its second phase, called The Tent. From Tuesday January 26, The Tent will offer an additional nine bars for guests to enjoy sundowners and continue their night until 3am.

No matter what your preferences, The Tent has 22,000 square foot of eclectic style, in the best way possible. While having a drink in New York-themed bar, The Bronx, you can see guests enjoy a pint at 1920’s English pub, The Garrison.

The most visually exciting bars include The Hydro Bar which has an interactive bubble centrepiece, as well as a Butterfly Bar, which is shadowed by more than 4,000 beautiful hanging butterflies.

Every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, The Tent will have a happy hour promotion between 6pm and 8pm. Drinks during this time will be priced at Dhs30 for signature cocktails, spirits and select wine and beers.

The same offer also takes place on The Terrace, overlooking the pool, between 4pm and 6pm on the same days.

Each bar will offer an extensive snack bar menu with dishes such as nachos, pizzas, sliders, chicken wings and more. Bla Bla Dubai will also be starting a weekly ladies’ day-to-night offer, and a brand new brunch.

The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, opens Jan 26, Sunday to Thursday 6pm to 2am, Friday & Saturday 4pm to 3am. blabladubai.ae