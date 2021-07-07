Get ready for a laugh, Dubai…

British comedian Russell Kane is returning to the city for a headline show at Dubai Opera. The funnyman known for his appearances on Live At Apollo, Celebrity Juice and I Am Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now.

Russell Kane will be taking to the stage at Dubai Opera on September 29, 2021; tickets will be on sale from July 8, priced at Dhs150. The comedian said: “Dubai! I cannot wait to be back to see you all in September at the Dubai Opera. Grab your tickets and see you there!”

Russell has previously been the winner of Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award within one year.

Guests are guaranteed unlimited laughs throughout the show, and we imagine after a year of not being able to get up on stage, Russell will be on top form by the time he touches down in Dubai.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday July 8, available from dubaiopera.com, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores. Tickets will be available in socially-distanced groups of twos, threes and fours. Strict Covid-19 measures will be in place at the venue, as we’ve come to expect with all live performances.

Russell Kane at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, September 29, tickets on sale July 8, priced from Dhs150. dubaiopera.com