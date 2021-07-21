Sponsored: With a luxe beach and fabulous dining, it’s a dreamy staycation spot…

Summer is here and if you’re not escaping the city for the foreseeable future, there’s never a better time in the Dubai calendar than this to take advantage of some great offers in the city. From staycations to dining, Caesars Palace Dubai has got you covered this summer.

You’ll find the stunning hotel on the equally stunning Bluewaters Island. With a vast pool and luxurious beach, beautiful sea views and plethora of popular restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, it provides the perfect escape from every day routine without actually leaving Dubai.

Throughout Eid Al Adha, Caesars Palace Dubai will transform into a summer playground with so many activities for both adults and children. The ultimate family staycation awaits with welcome beach bags packed with beach and pool toys, plus vouchers to redeem against children’s food and beverage treats.

Whilst the adults kick back and enjoy some tanning time, little ones will be kept entertained with creative classes, games, workshops, challenges, and animal interactions with Green Planet. These will run from 11am until sunset, daily. The three-times-weekly Caesars Family Olympics will make for great memories. Rates for family staycations, with all of this included, start from Dhs1,643.

For UAE residents looking for a summer staycation, there is an exclusive offer with 20 per cent off. Room rates start from Dhs1,276 for two people, inclusive of breakfast and dinner. You could cool off in the pool at Neptune Pool & Bar, dine at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and then spend the evening at Cove Beach Club.

If you can’t make it over Eid but you’re looking for a mid-week pick me up, opt for the ‘lazy weekdays’ package (which isn’t available during the Eid break). It includes breakfast for two, Dhs500 to spend on food and beverages across the hotel and even complimentary tickets to either Laguna Waterpark at La Mer or The Green Planet at City Walk, for those who can’t sit still for too long. Rates start from Dhs1,395.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com

