Take a sneek peek inside some of Dubai’s most exclusive properties…

Often described as a ‘millionaire’s playground’, Dubai has no shortage of flash cars and incredible properties that some of us can only dream of owning. Dare to dream? We’ve searched high and low for the most expensive homes for sale on the Dubai property market right now – so you can live vicariously even if just for a moment.

Whether it’s a seven bedroom mega-mansion on the fronds of the Palm (celebrities such as the Beckham’s and Tom Cruise are rumoured to have homes there) or the most lavish of penthouse suites, here’s a sneak peek at some of Dubai’s most wow-worthy properties…

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs180,000,000

The luxury Atlantis – The Royal Residences property is one of the most hotly anticipated hotels set to open in Dubai. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. You could live here in your own luxe five-bed penthouse, complete with six bathrooms and an expansive outdoor deck with its own infinity pool looking out across the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a private lounge and beach, as well as access to the five-star amenities at Atlantis – The Royal.

Jumeirah: Dhs140,000,000

Why live in a villa when you could live in a ‘palace villa’? Found a stone’s throw from the iconic Burj Al Arab, this grand Jumeirah palace villa has a plush cinema, gigantic walk in wardrobe / dressing room, gym and so much more. Outdoors, there is a huge entertainment area with sunken seating around a fire pit and a fully-equipped BBQ area, as well as plenty of grounds space and multiple pools. If you’re looking for space, this property certainly packs a punch.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs129,000,000

This frond tip mansion on the Palm Jumeirah is perfect for the ultimate entertainer, with its own nightclub, games room, theatre, indoor pool and outdoor infinity pool. Oh and there are 11 en-suite bedrooms to accommodate all of your friends too. The exterior of the property is made almost entirely of glass, making for a light living space, and perfectly capturing those incredible Palm Jumeirah views.

Mohammed Bin Rashid City: Dhs120,000,000

This futuristic property can be found in the luxe area of District One in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, where it looks out over the amazing, azure-blue crystal lagoon and the iconic Burj Khalifa. Whoever buys this place will be the first person to live in it, so it’s a blank canvas to make into your own. If you’ve got a fleet of supercars, you’re in the right spot as there is underground parking for seven cars to fit into comfortably. Other features of the property include a theatre, gym, sauna, pool, jacuzzi and more.

Dubai Marina: Dhs105,000,000

Villa-shmilla. Who needs one when you could be king of the skies in this 38,000 square foot Dubai Marina Penthouse? It has 360 degree panoramic views spanning across Downtown Dubai, the city’s many golf courses, the coastline of Jumeirah Beach, the Palm Jumeirah and World Islands. Complete with six bedrooms, a private pool, gym and library, you’ll also have your very own private adjoining nightclub. Fancy.

Emirates Hills: Dhs99,000,000

For the most avid of golf fans, a cool Dhs99 million could get you sprawling views of the Address Montgomerie golf course and Marina skyline straight from your bedroom window. This luxury villa has got a private pool, six bedrooms, incredible living area and a private terrace. You wouldn’t need to worry about space for your guest’s vehicles either, as this property has a handy underground garage that can hold up to six motors.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs91,750,000

Forget about the seven plush bedrooms, panoramic views, private beach, stunning entertaining areas and luxe furnishings and interiors – this incredible Palm Jumeirah villa has a $1 million bathtub made out of solid Rock Crystal by Baldi Home Jewels. Because who doesn’t need one of those? You will have to share your pool with your neighbours but it’s a not-too-shabby 82ft so we’re sure you’ll manage. You’ll also get 24hr concierge, 24hr security, 24hr valet parking, secure basement parking for residents, housekeeping, garden and swimming pool maintenance included.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs91,500,000

This mega-mansion is on one of the most exclusive strips of Palm Jumeirah, with One&Only The Palm and the luxurious Jumeirah Zabeel Saray among your neighbours. This 20,000 square foot property has six bedrooms, full sea and palm views, and a spacious outdoor area perfect for entertaining.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs91,000,000

With unparalleled views of the entire Dubai skyline twinkling away at night, this seven bedroom, water-front villa on The Palm with its own pool and private beach has seriously got the wow-factor. The inside is just as jaw-dropping; ornately decorated and lavishly spacious with a grand staircase and a huge jacuzzi bath in the master bedroom.

Emirates Hills: Dhs90,000,000

This Emirates Hills mansion is made for those with a more opulent taste, with its grand and dramatic circular staircases, wooden European maple-panelled ceilings, wrought iron, Italian marble and chandeliers (although for an extra few mil, of course, you could change the entire thing). The eight-bedroom property sits on a 37,000sqft area, and comes complete with an eight-car garage, plenty of entertainment spaces, home theatre, and full golf course and Dubai Marina skyline views.

Images: Credited