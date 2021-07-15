Sponsored: You can also add on a Friday brunch at Nahaam or Saturday brunch at VaKaVa for just Dhs295 for two people…

Few things feel more indulgent than a luxurious city staycation. In fact, we’ve learned that sometimes the ideal Eid destination is a stylish room, great thread count, and room service that is far closer to home.

Made up of five dramatically sculpted towers, the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers was always meant to stand out. The enormous floor-to-ceiling glass-panelled atrium wows upon entry. While the rooms are indeed impressive (Deluxe standard rooms offer cityscape or sea views), it’s the fact that many of the capital’s best restaurants are all located within the resort. A dining destination in its own right with 12 bars and restaurants, highlights include South American flavours at the VaKaVa, and Le Petit Chef experiences at Ray’s Grill (available Tue to Sat from Dhs385 adults, Dhs295 for kids) where stunning 3D visuals of the world’s smallest chef entertains you while you dine.

Elsewhere, there’s a private beach perfect for catching rays, plus a collection of high-end stores, and an observation deck offering the city’s highest vantage point. In short, it makes for one epic staycation close to home. Here are two great Eid staycation deals to take advantage of next week…

Two Eid staycation deals

Eid family holiday (from Dhs1,000) – Staycation includes Deluxe Guestroom, with breakfast and dinner for two included. Children under 12 stay free. Late check out of 3pm is guaranteed. Plus, 20 per cent discount on Conrad Spa treatments, 20 per cent off food and drink, plus private beach access and 30 per cent off watersports activities.

Eid brunch staycation (from Dhs1,295) – Staycation includes Superior Guestroom, with breakfast and Friday Brunch in Nahaam with house drinks for two, or Superior Guestroom inclusive of Breakfast and Saturday Brunch in VaKaVa with house drinks for two. Plus, 20 per cent discount on Conrad Spa treatments, 20 per cent off food and drink, plus private beach access and 30 per cent off watersports activities.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Al Bateen. Tel: (0)2 8115888. Email: etihadtowers.reservations@conradhotels.com, or visit jumeirah.com/en/hotels-resorts/abu-dhabi/jumeirah-etihad-towers

Images: Supplied