Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is now in full swing and if you’re keen on knowing more about some of the offers available, check out this list.

Dubai Summer Story

If you’re a creator, you stand a chance to win Dhs100,000 this DSS. If you’re a creator (big or small), just get out your camera and record the best that Dubai has to offer. Post it online with the hashtag DubaiSummerStory and you could win the grand prize.

DSS Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group

Rivoli Group (Rivoli, Hour Choice and Rivoli EyeZone) is running a three-day promotion from July 29 to 31 with great offers on eyewear and watches up for grabs. Additionally, there will be Dhs60,000 in total worth in prizes for 30 lucky winners.

Etisalat Device Sale

Etisalat is offering discounts of up to 65 per cent on a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, accessories and more. Avail of the offer online or at any Etisalat retail outlet until September 4.

Modesh World

Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Center is based on the sunny-faced mascot of Dubai Summer Surprises around the theme ‘My world. Your adventure.’

At the largest indoor entertainment and amusement facility, you can expect a maze, puzzles, thrilling rides, games, workshops, photo opportunities, food and beverage stalls and more.

Teen’s Photography Summer Camp

Teenagers can join this summer camp where they will develop their photography skills. The camp is open for teens ages 13 to 17. The workshops will take place at Gulf Photo Plus at Alserkal Avenue from July 25 to 29 and August 15 to 19.

Oblong Gallery

Art lovers can check out colourful creations by the French/Italian artist Serero Pop Art at Oblong Gallery. The digital reworkings feature well-known people such as Salvador Dalì, Frida Kahlo, Marylin Monroe, Vincent Van Gogh and more to which the artist has added capes, crowns and more converting the characters into superior figures such as superheroes, kings, queens and more.

RAKBANK Summer Promotions

Cardholders who bank with RAKBANK can get 10 per cent cashback during the Dubai Summer Surprises. You can get a maximum cashback of Dhs250 cash back and applies to both credit card and debit cards. To participate, all you got to do is send ‘DSS’ to 7010 from your registered mobile number.

For more information on these deals and many more visit visitdubai.com