Clear your calendar…

Take note party people, a new nightlife spot is opening up in a different part of town. If you feel like you ticked off everything in the Marina, completed DIFC, and are done with Downtown; look out for Dialogue Dubai, opening in Bur Dubai.

Opening on Thursday July 15, Dialogue is the new club found in Majestic Hotel, and while Bur Dubai might not be your typical night out scene, the new spot shows signs of promise. The venue aims to serve modern Indian dining, shisha and cocktails to the soundtrack of top DJs.

The interiors are inspired by Gothic architecture, with a self-illuminating bar, plush velvet seating, glossy black tables and an art deco mural along the wall.

Diners can expect an Indian dining menu, fused with French cookery techniques to create a unique fusion full of modern twists on traditional tastes.

Bharat M Harpalani, Founder of Dialogue Dubai, said: “Our vision is to set a new benchmark in the region when it comes to combining Indian fine dining and entertainment in the region.

“Having worked extensively in the industry, we understand how important both aspects are, and with Dialogue, we want to offer a venue that can cater to clients looking to experience modern Indian fine dine transcending to the glittering nightlife of Dubai, every day of the week, all under one roof.”

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am from July 15. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai