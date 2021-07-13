Sponsored: Swap skyline views for the sun, sand and waves…

Staying in the country over the summer and want a change of scene? Drive on over to Ras Al Khaimah for a staycation the whole family will enjoy.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is located just 50 minutes away from Dubai and offers up a refreshing change of scene.

Located on Al Marjan Island, the beautiful beachfront location boasts an abundance of facilities and activities for visitors of all ages. Prices for a night stay for two adults and two children start from Dhs499.

There are eight pools around the hotel, both indoor and outdoor, two pools for kids and a floating sea pool.

For the water babies, there’s a pirate boat aqua zone with slides, buckets and sprinklers, Tarzan boat water park, bouncy castles and more.

For the active kids, there’s an outdoor playground equipped with swings, trampolines, rope climb plus a shaded area for toddlers. Avoiding the sun? The Kid’s Club has a climbing wall, ball pit and an arcade game zone.

For adults looking to get active, there’s beach volleyball, giant chess and the hotel’s newest attraction – a padel tennis court. The gym at the resort is open 24 hours a day.

Around the resort, guests can find a total of 13 restaurants to dine at plus two pool bars and a sports rooftop bar.

If you’re looking to relax during your stay, book a treatment at the resort’s spa.

Stay for three nights or more and you will get 40 per cent off on tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Additionally, you will get a free scratch card when you check-in with cool prizes up for grabs such as zipline tickets, pearl farming experiences and complimentary hotel stays.

The deal is valid over the summer until August 31, 2021. Book your stay here.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Marjan Island Blvd, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 203 0000. marjanislandresort.doubletreebyhilton.com

Images: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island