It’s back: From 1 July to 4 September, you’ll have every reason to visit your favourite malls, stay in your favourite hotels and dine in your favourite restaurants. Expect brilliant deals and discounts citywide. Here’s a few reasons to get excited…

Bargain deals and prize giveaways

It’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed navigating the sea of DSS sales. And this year, with so many malls and stores turning their attention to shoppers like never before, there are even more opportunities to cash in on the savings. To help you better understand which deals you should prioritise, here’s a few worth looking out for…

12-hour sale – To kick-off DSS this year they’ll be a mega 12-hour sale on July 1 from 10am to 10pm at Majid Al Futtaim malls across the city, with sales up to 90 percent in MAF malls citywide.

Nakheel Mall’s Spin the Wheel – Spend over Dhs200 in the mall, and you’ll have a chance to spin the wheel at Nakheel Mall’s activation area and win a range of top prizes, including passes to The View at the palm, hotel stays at the new St Regis hotel, and other retail vouchers.

Dubai Festival City Mall – Look out for the beach-themed activation located in the Atrium. This is the spot to go to where, once you’ve spent over Dhs300, you can enter a draw to win Festival City gift cards worth Dhs20,000.

Shop more and save more with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons – Buy any one watch or accessory with 25 percent off. Buy any two watches or accessories with 30 percent off. Or, buy any three watches or accessories at a 35 percent discount. Plus, there’ll be two weekly winners each receiving a Dhs5,000 voucher to spend with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons. Participating venues include:1915 by Seddiqi & Sons at at BurJuman and Dubai Marina Mall, Seddiqi & Sons stores at The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, Guess Watches Boutique at Mall of the Emirates, Guess & GC Boutique at City Centre Deira and Guess Boutique at BurJuman.

Mobile Fest at Jumbo stores – Save up to Dhs2,000 when you buy a smartphone from Jumbo during DSS. There are also 10 chances to win gaming consoles when you buy from Jumbo stores. Other discounts include Dhs100 off when you bring in your old device, 10 percent off capped at Dhs200 with Commercial Bank of Dubai and much more.

Dine and win

Spend Dhs100 at over 300 restaurants, chains and cafes across the city and you’ll be entitled to a ‘scratch and win’ coupon for a chance to win instant prizes. Participating restaurants include Din Tai Fung (Al Ghurair Centre), Wingstop (Al Ghurair Centre), Allo Beirut (Al Warquaa City Mall), Gazebo (Bay Avenue), Raju Omlet (Bay Avenue), Shakespeare & Co (BurJuman), Nando’s (BurJuman), Moon Slice (Dar Wasl), Reif Kushiyako (Dar Wasl), Yava (Wasl 51), Orfali Bros Restaurant (Wasl 51) and literally hundreds more.

Hot hotels – slashed prices during summer. Here’s a few of our favourites…

Address Dubai Marina – Book suites at the luxurious Address Dubai Marina and you’ll receive free tickets to try out the Dubai zipline (addresshotels.com)

W Dubai – The Palm – Make it a fun family staycation this summer and be rewarded with a 50 percent discount on the second room. Plus, receive free breakfast every morning for everyone at Liv restaurant. (marriott.com)

The H Hotel – Starting from Dhs269 per night, The H Hotel’s Staycation to Remember package is one of the most competitive this summer. You’ll receive a guaranteed upgrade, early check-in and later check out, plus, a Dhs50 voucher to spend at H Bar, Dhs100 voucher to spend at Mandara Spa, and free dining for two children under 12. (hhoteldubai.com)

Grand Hyatt Dubai – Enjoy breakfast and a dinner buffet with two hours of free-flow drinks when you opt for the Grand Family Staycation this summer. For families with three children or more, you’ll receive 50 percent discount on a connecting room. In your family welcome pack, there are vouchers for 25 percent discount on select f&b and spa treatments, a room upgrade, and free access to the kids club. (hyatt.com)

Away from the retail, hotel and dining offers, they’ll also be a host of other activations and events on offer. Look out for The Laughter Factory comedy shows taking place from June 24, family-friendly fun at this year’s new and improved Modesh World from July 8, and activities and workshops at the special City Walk extravaganza, featuring all the best characters from The Smurfs (July 1 to 17) and Hotel Transylvania (July 29 to August 28).

And for those with U By Emaar memberships, there’s a range of exclusive summer offers to enjoy as part of the DSS celebrations, with up to 20 percent off hotel stays via the U By Emaar mobile app. T&Cs apply.

For more information on this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises, visit mydss.ae or follow @dsssocial

