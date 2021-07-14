The airline is expecting very high passenger volumes on July 16 and 17…

Eid Al Adha is coming up and many Dubai residents are taking a break from the city to enjoy an extended break with their loved ones. The holiday officially starts on Monday July 19, but clever employees who booked Sunday off can enjoy a nine-day break with only one day of annual leave.

As such, Emirates Airline is expecting very high passenger volumes this weekend, and strongly urges anyone leaving from DXB Terminal 3 this weekend to check in ‘as early as possible’. The airline didn’t disclose how many passengers will be coming through its terminal but highlighted July 16 and 17 as the busiest days.

A statement highlighted that the check in process could be delayed due to increased Covid-19 safety measures. All passengers are requested to check in no later than three hours prior to departure, in order to avoid being late to their designated gate.

‘Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel,’ a statement said. Passengers can check in and drop their bags up to 24 hours before their flight (or 12 hours if travelling to the US).

Online check-in opens 48 hours before the flight departure, however customers must still visit the check-in counters or contactless kiosks to have their required documents verified.

Be sure to have your relevant documents ready and review the latest travel requirements to your destination, which could include forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests, before you travel.

Gates open 90 minutes before departure, and close 20 minutes before departure. If you’re late, they won’t wait…