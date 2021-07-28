Not one to be missed…

Upgrade your next dining experience with a side of top notch entertainment, as Weslodge Saloon becomes the latest venue to introduce dinner and a show. the North American restaurant, which sits 68 floors high in JW Marriott Marquis, has partnered with entertainment company White Rabbit to create the new show.

Taking place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8.30pm to 10.30pm, from August 2; the show promises ‘an eclectic blend of live music, hypnotic dance and electrifying performance throughout the night’.

Far from your regular stage show, Weslodge will have three performances running simultaneously throughout the venue. Dancers dressed in sparkling cowgirl costumes, North American inspired dishes and handcrafted cocktails at the lively event.

Weslodge’s central performer, ‘Queen of the Lodge’ will be serving up a set of live music covering everything from jazz to hip hop, and we’re told that guests should expect ‘a cultural circus ride from beginning to end’.

If you can take your eyes off the performers, you’ll be able to enjoy some pretty spectacular views from the 68th floor Business Bay venue. You’ll be able to see far across the city, including a perfect view of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott MArquis, Business Bay, every Monday to Wednesday from August 2. Tel: (0)4 560 1700. weslodge.ae