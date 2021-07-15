Sponsored: There are two staycation offers to pick from…

The long Dubai summer is here which, for many of us, means putting the breaks on a bit and getting some much-needed downtime. If you’re not going abroad for a while, it’s a great time to take advantage of some of the best staycation offers at hotels across the city.

Cool hotel Shangri-La Dubai has not one, but two brilliant staycation offers to take the edge off the hustle and bustle of every day life. You’ll find the contemporary hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai where it offers the perfect bolthole in the midst of city life.

If your idea of the perfect staycation includes a relaxing treatment at the spa, you’re in luck at Shangri-La Hotel with its special ‘escape and stay for two’ offer. Perfect for a couple’s or friend’s getaway, it includes an overnight stay, plus a daily buffet breakfast for those who love their food.

For the ultimate relaxation for good measure, also included is a complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two at CHI, the spa as well as two healthy drinks at ikandy ultralounge, to leave you feeling rejuvenated. This staycation deal is priced at Dhs760 per night for two people.

For that extra luxury or extra-special date night, you could book the ‘oysters and pearls’ package which includes a luxurious overnight stay, plus oysters and two glasses of bubbly to welcome you to your staycation in style. Also included is a special perfume from Valeur Absolute with natural pearls inside. It’s priced from Dhs775 per night.

Shangri-La Dubai boasts 302 rooms and suites, plus 126 apartments. There are seven different restaurants offering cuisine from all over the world, from international to Chinese and South American. The hotel’s position means you’ll enjoy incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Both offers are valid until Dec 31, 2021.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 343 8888. shangri-la.com

Images: Provided