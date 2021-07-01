Sponsored: Don’t feel blue, The Smurfs are coming to town…

From July 1, Dubai Summer Surprises will be taking over the city for six weeks. For families, there’s no better place to spend the summer than at City Walk. The lifestyle destination has a huge roster of family-friendly activities that everyone will enjoy.

Our favourite blue-hued friends, The Smurfs, are making City Walk their home until July 17, with a mushroom-shaped abode in the indoor courtyard. The Smurfs City at City Walk will have interactive activities including a soccer field, arts and crafts workshops and a beauty corner.

You can even meet Smurfette and Papa Smurf every Thursday to Saturday at 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm. Kids can enter for free upon presenting a receipt of a single spend of Dhs100 and above from any City Walk outlet.

There’s also a daily chance to win a limited-edition Smurfs figurine when you participate in one of the activities.

The kids activity zone timings run from 2pm to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. While you’re there, be sure to make the most of the DSS offers and promotions taking place, as well as City Walk’s exciting selection of restaurants and cafes.

If you like the sound of this, look out for Count Dracula and his gang who will be on vacation at City Walk from July 29 to August 28. You’ll find Count Dracula, Frankenstein, Mavis and Mummy Murray at City Walk ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania in August.

Stay tuned for more information…

City Walk, Dubai Summer Surprises, July 1 to 17, Sun to Thur 2pm to 10pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 10pm. citywalk.ae