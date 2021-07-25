Feast on the best unlimited chicken wing deals in Dubai
Get a (bucket) load of these deals…
There are few things that say ‘comfort’ food like a big ol’ plate of lip-smacking chicken wings, and if you’re a big fan, we bet the words ‘unlimited chicken wings’ are music to your ears. There are plenty of popular venues in Dubai serving you up just that with brilliant deals.
Whether you like yours mild and smokey or hot and spicy, here are the best unlimited chicken wing deals in Dubai…
Cubano Lito
Cool Havana-inspired bar Cubano Lito invites you to indulge in unlimited chicken wings, in six flavours, alongside the soulful sounds of live music, every Monday from 8pm to midnight. Flavours include tamarind BBQ, Frank’s buffalo, lemon and pepper, honey mustard, teriyaki or sweet chilli. You can find Cubano Lito in One Central, Trade Centre. It’s decked out in an eclectic mix of distressed woods, vintage wallpaper and contrasting hues of teal and burnt orange, and is a fantastic for a post-work tipple.
Cubano Lito, One Central, Trade Centre, available Mondays, 8pm until midnight, Dhs99. cubano-lito.com
Lock, Stock & Barrel
This stalwart Dubai bar is known for live music and sports, brilliant roast dinners and all-round good times. It recently launched its brand new unlimited chicken wings deal, which is available every day. You’re encouraged to get messy by donning a bib and gloves and diving in to as many chicken wings as you can manage in six flavours, including buffalo, honey sesame, garlic, JD honey and super spicy. You’ll also get a special whiskey cocktail to wash them down, and the deal is priced at just Dhs99.
Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence or Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, available daily, Dhs99. @lockstockdubai
Perry & Blackwelder
This American-style smokehouse can be found in the Madinat Jumeirah where you can expect fuss-free fun. On Wednesdays, tuck into unlimited chicken wings for Dhs99, then add on an hour of unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99. Happy Wednesday indeed.
Perry & Blackwelder, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, available Wednesdays, noon to 11.30pm, Dhs99. @perryandblackwelder
Social Company
Casual neighbourhood eatery Social Company serves up unlimited chicken wings every Wednesday for Dhs89 per person. Flavours include teriyaki, barbeque, hot sauce and buffalo, so bring your pals and try them all, because, let’s face it, chicken wings were made for socials – especially those post-work pick me up nights.
Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens, available on Wednesdays, Dhs98. @socialcompanydxb
TJ’s
Enjoy unlimited chicken wings for Dhs59 per person, from 5pm onwards every Wednesday night at TJ’s casual bar. Take your pick of spicy chicken buffalo wings, baked spice-rubbed buffalo wings, and kung pao chicken wings.
TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Wednesdays, 5pm to 1am, Dhs59. @tjs.dubai
Wingsters
Up for an all-you-can eat challenge? The aptly named Wingsters offer up just that every Monday from 6pm to 10pm where you can chow down on as many wings as you can for Dhs89. If that’s not enough, there’s 22 sauces to choose from.
Wingsters, Marina Diamond, Business Bay, Dubai, 6pm to 10pm Mondays, Dhs89 unlimited wings. Tel: (04) 427 9900. wingstersuae.com
Images: Social/provided