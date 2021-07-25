Get a (bucket) load of these deals…

There are few things that say ‘comfort’ food like a big ol’ plate of lip-smacking chicken wings, and if you’re a big fan, we bet the words ‘unlimited chicken wings’ are music to your ears. There are plenty of popular venues in Dubai serving you up just that with brilliant deals.

Whether you like yours mild and smokey or hot and spicy, here are the best unlimited chicken wing deals in Dubai…

Cubano Lito

Cool Havana-inspired bar Cubano Lito invites you to indulge in unlimited chicken wings, in six flavours, alongside the soulful sounds of live music, every Monday from 8pm to midnight. Flavours include tamarind BBQ, Frank’s buffalo, lemon and pepper, honey mustard, teriyaki or sweet chilli. You can find Cubano Lito in One Central, Trade Centre. It’s decked out in an eclectic mix of distressed woods, vintage wallpaper and contrasting hues of teal and burnt orange, and is a fantastic for a post-work tipple.

Cubano Lito, One Central, Trade Centre, available Mondays, 8pm until midnight, Dhs99. cubano-lito.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel

This stalwart Dubai bar is known for live music and sports, brilliant roast dinners and all-round good times. It recently launched its brand new unlimited chicken wings deal, which is available every day. You’re encouraged to get messy by donning a bib and gloves and diving in to as many chicken wings as you can manage in six flavours, including buffalo, honey sesame, garlic, JD honey and super spicy. You’ll also get a special whiskey cocktail to wash them down, and the deal is priced at just Dhs99.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence or Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, available daily, Dhs99. @lockstockdubai

Perry & Blackwelder

This American-style smokehouse can be found in the Madinat Jumeirah where you can expect fuss-free fun. On Wednesdays, tuck into unlimited chicken wings for Dhs99, then add on an hour of unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99. Happy Wednesday indeed.

Perry & Blackwelder, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, available Wednesdays, noon to 11.30pm, Dhs99. @perryandblackwelder

Social Company

Casual neighbourhood eatery Social Company serves up unlimited chicken wings every Wednesday for Dhs89 per person. Flavours include teriyaki, barbeque, hot sauce and buffalo, so bring your pals and try them all, because, let’s face it, chicken wings were made for socials – especially those post-work pick me up nights.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens, available on Wednesdays, Dhs98. @socialcompanydxb

TJ’s