The sale is only running between 10am and 10pm…

If you haven’t already heard, Dubai Summer Surprises kicks off today. To celebrate the opening of the six-week shopping festival, all of the Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) malls, are holding a 12-hour sale between 10am and 10pm on July 1.

MAF malls include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Shoppers can enjoy up to 90 per cent off their favourite brands in an exciting 12-hour period.

Shoppers will also be able to enter a draw for the chance to win one million Share points and become the 12 Hour Sale Share Millionaire. To take part, Majid Al Futtaim Share rewards members need to spend Dhs300 and scan their receipts on the Share app.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a new pair of kicks, get a great deal on electronics, or scope out the latest beauty buys; you might want to be quick and make yourself an extra saving, before 10pm on July 1.

If you can’t make it down today, don’t despair. Dubai Summer Surprises will continue until September 4, with exciting deals across the city. Stay tuned to What’s On as we continue to reveal the best offers and events throughout the summer in Dubai.