One more reason to fly with the world-famous airline…

Expo 2020 is just months away and if you want a slice of the action, there’s one more reason to book that holiday. World-famous Dubai airline Emirates is giving away free tickets to the phenomenal show when you fly with them.

If you fly with Emirates between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, you’ll automatically be given a complimentary day-pass ticket to Expo 2020. You can use it on any date of your choosing at the event which will run from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

If you are passing through Dubai and your connection waiting time is more than six hours, you can still avail your complimentary day pass. All you need to do to claim your pass is enter your flight details on the Emirates website and your tickets will be emailed to you.

According to the website, ‘if your flight gets changed or cancelled your day pass will no longer be valid’, so you’ll just need to apply for a new day pass using the same method.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and ticket prices will start from Dhs95 per day.

More than 192 countries have been confirmed for Expo 2020. Each will have their own pavilion and during the exhibition, visitors will see those nations exhibit their feats in every sector, from industrial to scientific to technological.

Dubai successfully won the rights to Expo 2020 back in 2013 and has been preparing ever since for this super-sized exhibition. There will be over 200 food and beverage outlets located at the Expo 2020 site, along with live entertainment and events.

Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Expo 2020 exhibition was moved from 2020 to 2021.

