With an extra-long holiday just around the corner for Eid Al Adha, it’s time to start thinking of things to do. Wavehouse at Atlantis the Palm is an amazing spot for a fun day out, with a bowling alley, arcade games, soft play centre and a restaurant and bar.

Until September 1, when you spend Dhs100 or more on food and beverages at the restaurant, you’ll get the entire amount to use on the old-school arcade games upstairs in the arcade room which is bursting with retro classics alongside some high-tech VR simulators.

Whilst Wavehouse is amazing for a day out with little ones, it’s a bit of an adults’ playground too, with table tennis and pool in the bar area. The place oozes fun, but with a cool vibe, from the neon lights to the concrete flooring, dark woods and metals combining to create a cool industrial-chic aesthetic.

The ‘Double Trouble’ deal runs from 12pm to 4pm, Sunday to Wednesday. There is a minimum spend of Dhs100 and a maximum spend of Dhs500 of arcade credit per visit, per family or group. Bowling can be booked separately at an additional cost, from Dhs70 per person.

The menu is as casual as the atmosphere at Wavehouse with dishes such as chicken wings, BBQ ribs, nachos, pizza, perfect for sharing. On Mondays between 5pm and 1am, you can purchase five tokens for Dhs99 which can be redeemed on food, drinks or arcade game credits.

Wavehouse, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. @wavehousedubai

Images: Provided