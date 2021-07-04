Just like that, it’s the first workweek of July and in case that didn’t jolt you – as of July 2, we’ve just passed the half way mark of 2021. ‘Wow!’, right?!

If you want to start off the half way mark on the right note, here are some great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week from business lunches, art exhibitions and much more.

Last chance to see the exhibitions at Warehouse421

Today is the last chance to see Total Landscaping and Mina Zayed: Reflections on Past Futures at Warehouse421. Total Landscaping focuses on investigating how plant life is commonly understood, encountered, represented and consumed in the Gulf and within similar emergent urban formations across the global south. The Mina Zayed: Reflections on Past Futures photography exhibition attempts to document Mina Zayed historically, anthropologically, and architecturally.

Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, Mina Zayed, free to visit (booking required), Sunday 10am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 6768 803, @warehouse421

Celebrate the 4th of July with Denny’s

Head to Denny’s on the 4th of July and enjoy a breakfast meal complete with pancakes, eggs, bacon and hash browns for Dhs48. The two buttermilk pancakes are cooked with blueberries, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and drizzled with cream cheese icing to reflect the colours of the USA flag. It’s available all day long.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Ground floor, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 445 3128. @dennys_me

Monday, July 5

Tuck into a business lunch at Medi Terra

Need a break from your emails? Head out to a business lunch at Waterfront Mediterranean restaurant, Medi Terra at Marsa Al Bateen Marina. There are two sets of menus to choose from but both include a salad, soup, main course and dessert plus a soft beverage. The business lunch is available from 2pm to 4pm on weekdays.

Medi Terra, Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Dhs89 or Dhs99 for business lunch, available Sun to Thurs 2pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 633 6366. @mediterra_ad

Indulge in deliciousness at Food Forward Series

Until July 10, Emirati Chef Faisal Alharmoodi is collaborating with chef-restaurateur Reif Othman to create signature (and delicious) curations at Food Forward Series. Dishes include wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu, seared Scottish salmon, braised onion and lemon ponzu and more. The dining experience takes place at award-winning Tori No Su in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. You can veiw the entire menu here and book your spots here.

Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, until July 10. abudhabiculinary.ae

Tuesday, July 6

Sip on cocktails at Manhattan Lounge

Pick from cocktails off the newly crafted cocktail menu available at Manhattan Lounge. Choices range from include tropical and fruity Maori to botanical-infused Mi. Twenty 3, sweet and zesty Polynesian Dance and more. Too many options? Chat with the bartender and he will help you with finding a suitable drink. Reserve on 02 498 8888.

Manhattan Lounge, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, available daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 498 8888. marriott.com

Wednesday, July 7

Plan your weekend out with loved ones over a sophisticated afternoon tea at Yas Links. The afternoon tea runs from Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with three packages to choose from starting from just Dhs89. You can enjoy your tea and bites either on the terrace, the jetty or the tower of Yas Links Abu Dhabi. Reserve your spot on events.ylad@aldargolf.com

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas West, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @yaslinksad

Images: Supplied