The popular spot has been given a revamp…

You may have noticed that one of Dubai’s top French restaurants, La Cantine du Faubourg, recently closed its doors for a makeover. After eight weeks of tweaks and refurbishment, the popular spot is now back open.

Remaining true to its Parisian elegance, the new aesthetics offer an elevated experience, designed to ‘effortlessly blends sound, music, image, art and food’. The space effortlessly pairs classy with contemporary, with quirky graffiti art, sheer floor length drapes and boho rattan furniture.

If you’re familiar with the previous design, you’ll be surprised upon arrival, as the whole bar has moved. Now, instead of serving drinks from the left of the venue, that whole space has been filled with more tables and a glass wine cellar.

The bar now takes up the entire back wall, where guests can pull up a seat and enjoy one of the many signature cocktails available. Alternatively, book a table to enjoy a plethora of delicious French sharing-style dishes. Highlights from the menu include honey-glazed Wagyu short ribs, salmon carpaccio and burrata with peach and cherry tomatoes.

A huge mural of music legend Elton John, dressed to the nines in a feather headband, overlooks the restaurant. Musical references are placed around the venue too, with everyone from The Rolling Stones to Mozart getting a mention.

There’s a DJ behind the bar each night from 8pm, as well as during the restaurant’s famed weekend brunch. You can also join in the week for a wallet-friendly business lunch, priced from Dhs110 for two courses.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 2am, Friday & Saturday 12pm to 5pm (brunch) then 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 3527 105. lacantine.ae