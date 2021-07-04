The country’s best staycation deal has a new home: Bab Al Qasr from July 30 to 31…

Each month, What’s On has made a tradition now of taking over one hotel in an Emirates for the ultimate weekend bash. This time, we’ve set our sights on the capital’s Bab Al Qasr the weekend of July 30 to 31 to celebrate the resort at its finest – a luxurious night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment and activities. By booking now, you can attend this month’s What’s On Lock In – accommodation, activities, brunch and after-party drinks are on included in the Dhs699 for two people steal of a deal. All you’ll be responsible for is ensuring that your friends are kicking themselves for missing out. This is what you can expect…

**Book your room now**

The Venue

Occupying a prime location on Abu Dhabi’s West Corniche, Bab Al Qasr has one of the capital’s largest private beaches, with magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf and a variety of landmarks in the city. The hotel’s spacious rooms are designed in a contemporary style with Arabian influences and a touch of the Moroccan spirit.

With a sumptuous spa and ultra-modern gym, Bab Al Qasr provides its guests with the ultimate in urban relaxation. The hotel’s five restaurants and cafés include Artisan Kitchen, Rosemary, Rose’ Lounge Bar, Morjana Lounge Caffe’ and Loop Pool & Beach.

Itinerary

Day 1 (Friday July 30)

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in where you can pick up a welcome drink while enjoying a Samba Dancers show.

Then there’s a quick orientation session, followed by opportunities for some pre-game pampering. Ayana Spa will be offering free head, neck and shoulder massages, while Allure Hair Salon is providing free blowdries and nail polish services for ladies, and cuts and beard trims for guys – all on a first come, first served basis.

Between 10.30am and 1pm, after dropping your bags in the room and before heading to brunch, aquatic adventures and meditation await. Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club is inviting you to get involved in a range of watersports, including banana boat rides, kayaking and paddleboarding for free. Alternatively, you can bliss out with a meditation session with Zakia at noon. Limited spots available.

And then there’s TEPfactor. These masters of adventuretainment and the closest thing the UAE has to the Crystal Maze will also be present at the orientation session. They’re bringing with them an interactive exhibit of competitive curiosity, a challenge of skill, strength and mental agility. Will you walk away with clout or self-doubt? You’ll have to sTEP up to find out.

From 1pm to 4pm, What’s On Lock In guests have access to Artisan Kitchen. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package. Look out for chances to win prizes throughout the brunch.

Abu Dhabi Marine is also giving away vouchers to 10 lucky guests during brunch to experience a ride on F1 Boat on Saturday morning.

Then, there’s a multi-venue after brunch party from 4.30pm taking place between Rose Lounge Bar and Rosemary Restaurant. We’ll start you off with four free drinks, then there’ll be discounts on drinks and dinner.

Day 2 (Saturday July 31)

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it with a long lazy breakfast served at Artisan Kitchen between 8am and 11am.

Alternatively, start your day with a beasting by taking on Strike Fitness’ HIIT and BoXStrike classes.

Post brekkie, make your way to the pool and beach and nurse that head of yours as you soak up the rays. Relax and unwind –or tackle the watersports again – until check out, which is later for Lock In guests (2pm), naturally…

Add on a lunch?

If you’re not ready for the fun to end, you can opt-in on the extension package for Dhs149 per couple, which entitles you to lunch for two and late check out at 6pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Bab Al Qasr is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and head to here to book your room now.

Coming from out of town?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from Dubai currently need to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Images: Supplied