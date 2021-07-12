Sponsored: Book clubs are a great way to meet like-minded people…

If you love the written word but have trouble deciding what book to read, join the Festival Plaza Book Club. Not only will you have your next page-turner sorted but you’ll also get to surround yourself with other readers in the city.

The next monthly meet up is on Saturday, July 31 at Jamaica Blue on the first floor of Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali at 11am. Get here half-hour early to sip on coffee and nab a cosy spot.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all menu items as the book club takes place.

The best news? The book club is free to join but you will need to register here for the book club meetup on July 31. Stay tuned to your emails for information on upcoming events and updates via the Festival Plaza Book Club newsletter. Be quick though as seats are limited in line with covid regulations.

So, what can you expect from this month’s event?

Every month, a book will be selected through polls in advance so that you can read through and be ready for the fun discussions on the day of the event.

Last month, a poll was held by the Book Club and Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman was selected as ‘Book of the Month’ for July.

Leading the book club’s discussions is travel TV presenter, author and editor – Sarah Hedley Hymers. She will be joined by Purva Grover, author of The Trees Told Me So (another book to add to your bookshelf!).

New members will also receive a book club branded goody bag containing treats from Festival Plaza, Booktopia and more.

If you have little ones, you can leave them at Booktopia with a nanny or a guardian over the age of 15 where they will be able to enjoy their very own book club session.

Keen to be a part of this month’s discussions? Head on over to Booktopia at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, you can get a 20 per cent discount on the book. All you have to do is join the book club here and download the Festival Rewards app. There are plenty of other offers available at stores that are located at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.