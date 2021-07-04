Same La Mezcaleria fun, new indoor location…

Just like many of us, fun and vibrant Mexican bar and restaurant, La Mezcaleria, has packed its bags for a summer vacation. Escaping the heat of its Insta-worthy open terrace in The Oberoi, Business Bay, the popular spot will be heading to DIFC for the summer, finding a home in Spark by Caramel.

It’s not the first time La Mezcaleria has embarked on a summer pop-up, last year the spot made its way to Indie for a fun post-lockdown experience. It’s not yet clear exactly how long the pop-up will continue for, but it will be open daily in Spark between 12pm and 2am until further notice.

Packed in its suitcase of much-loved events, include a Sunday ladies’ night, Taco Tuesdays, Wednesday night brunch, Friday brunch and a happy hour from Saturday to Thursday.

The new spot brings new offerings too, with a business lunch now available Sundays to Thursdays. You’ll get three courses of dishes, priced at Dhs100 for international cuisine or Dhs125 with a Japanese twist.

Sundays might be known as ladies’ night at La Mezcaleria, but there’s a deal for the guys too. Men can enjoy a selection of unlimited sprits for Dhs260, while ladies can enjoy free-flowing wine, Prosecco, peach bellini and Aperol spritz for Dhs110.

Taco Tuesdays will be in full swing, offering a chef’s selection of tacos, quesadillas and nachos with free-flowing margaritas for Dhs220. For those wishing to add a little more spirit to their evening, a package including wine, beer and Prosecco is available for Dhs250.

Finally, kick off the weekend in style with the weekly Friday brunch. Between 1pm and 5pm, enjoy an array of starters, a main course and a dessert platter with drinks packages starting from Dhs180 per person. Guests can keep the party going with after brunch from 5pm till 8pm which includes 30 per cent of food and beverages.

La Mezcaleria Pop Up, Spark by Caramel, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb