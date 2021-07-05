Organisers have cited ‘unforeseen circumstances’ as the reason for the delay…

British comedian Michael McIntyre was gearing up for a performance in Abu Dhabi this month, but that event has now been postponed. Due to take place at Etihad Arena on July 16, the new date for the show is November 26.

No stranger to neighbouring Dubai, An Evening with Michael McIntyre will be the first time the funnyman has performed at the capital. Following his most recent ‘Big World Tour’ of 250 sold-out shows, we’re sure the comedian is itching to return to the stage.

Organisers said in a statement: “We have been looking forward to hosting you for the Michael McIntyre performance at the Etihad Arena. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the decision has been taken to postpone the event.”

McIntyre has flexed his funny muscles in writing, on panel shows, as an MC, presenter, and comic historian but it’s his sell-out stand-up tours that he’s probably most fondly recognised for.

The new date will still feature support from another Brit comedy legend, Paul Tonkinson. Expect side-splitting skits, sketches and meandering rage-peppered rants about the trivialities of modern living.

Current ticket holders will automatically have their e-tickets updated to the new date, but if you can’t make it then there’s an opportunity to apply for a refund. You’ll need to fill in an online refund form before 5pm on Sunday July 11.

Any remaining tickets will be released for sale on Monday July 12, available to buy online.

An Evening with Michael McIntyre, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, November 26, 2021. etihadarena.ae.