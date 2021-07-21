An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honour and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Peter Mensah

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13)

Vanquish

A retired cop forces a former drug courier to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Armed with guns, guts and a motorcycle, she must now take out a series of violent gangsters or never see her child again.

Starring: Patrick Muldoon, Ruby Rose, Morgan Freeman

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller (15+)

Lansky

When the ageing Meyer Lansky is investigated one last time by the Feds who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars over half a century, the retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Harvey Keitel, John Magaro

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama (15+)

Insight

Jian, a martial artist who possesses clairvoyance, investigates the death of his brother with the help of LA Detective Abby. Together, they seek justice while fighting against a high-tech criminal.

Starring: Tony Todd, Keith David, Madeline Zima

Genre: Action (15+)

Animal Crackers

A family must use a magical box of Animal Crackers to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle Horatio P. Huntington.

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (PG13)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Overwhelmed with his Kingly duties, Norm’s crown is stolen and he embarks on a journey to find it in conjunction with repairing his family’s relationship.

Starring: Lisa Durupt, Andrew Toth, Jonathan Holmes

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

