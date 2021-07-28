Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch a movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from July 29 to August 4.

Jungle Cruise

Dr Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.
Starring: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramírez
Genre:  Action, Adventure, Comedy (PG13)
Tickets: Book now

Initiation

During a university’s pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school’s dark secret.

Starring: Isabella Gomez, Lindsay LaVanchy, Froy Gutierrez
Genre:  Crime, Horror, Mystery (18+)
Tickets: Book now

The Virtuoso

Danger, deception and murder descend upon a sleepy town when a professional assassin accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic boss. Given a cryptic clue, the place and the time, he must identify his mysterious mark among several possible targets.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Abbie Cornish, Anson Mount, Diora Baird
Genre:  Action, Crime, Thriller (PG15)
Tickets: Book now

