Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch a movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from July 29 to August 4.

Jungle Cruise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.