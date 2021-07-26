Creative community pop-up, Not A Space, has moved to Umm Al Quwain…

Following a successful winter season in the Sharjah desert, TikTok-famous pop-up, Not A Space, has shifted to a more summery destination. Focusing on all things ‘wild’, Not A Space will be spending the next few months at Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain.

With a mangrove made for water sports, guests can enjoy kayaking, wind surfing and more from the shores of the UAE. Pets are welcome on the beach and can even enjoy a spot of swimming.

The area has been decorated with white bean bags and neon LEDs to chill out and soak up the summer vibes. Helping build the atmosphere is a resident DJ pumping out the latest and greatest tunes, and sip on a fresh coconut or coffee.

Home to some incredible sunset views, Mangrove Beach is one of the best places to reconnect with nature this summer. Not A Space is open daily throughout the summer between 5pm and midnight. You can find the exact location right here.

Not A Space, Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain, UAE, no reservations. @notaspace

Images: Instagram