If you’re going to brunch, you might as well do it big. That being said, clear your schedule for Friday, July 16 as a huge carnival brunch is coming to Dubai. Dust off those feather boas and feather headdresses, it’s going to be a big one.

The St. Lucia Carnival is coming to funky tropical bar Hotel Cartagena for one night only with carnival dancers and a resident DJ. The brunch will run from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs395 for house beverages and Dhs295 for soft beverages.

On the menu are mushroom, truffle and cheese empanadas, parrillada de carne, mixed meat grill platters and sushi rolls of the day or saltado lobster. Instagrammable desserts are served in Hotel Cartagena’s signature cages.

You’ll find the restaurant up on the 72nd floor of the JW Marriott Marquis on Sheikh Zayed Road. From here, look out over spectacular views of Downtown Dubai as well as the iconic Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world.

You’ll step into an fabulous rainforest scene when you visit Hotel Cartagena. Everything from the walls to the furniture are decked out in bold, colourful hues, with vibrant tropical prints and leafy green plants everywhere you look.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Friday July 16, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 560 1799. @hotelcartagenadxb

