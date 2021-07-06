The ultimate cheat meal has landed in Dubai…

Here at What’s On, we take our cheat meals very seriously – if you’re going to do it, you might as well go all out, right? That’s why the July special from top burger brand Pickl caught our attention.

Fusing together two of the most indulgent dishes on the market, food fans can combine dinner and dessert in one with the Krispy Kreme Donut Burger. The dish was inspired by none other than TV show The Simpsons, and it’s doughnut-loving protagonist, Homer.

The calorific concoction is comprised of a double cheeseburger, beef bacon and a side of secret sauce, packed inside an Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut. You can get your hands on the creation throughout July, and its priced at Dhs65.

For those who have some doubt in their mind, Pickl assures that this isn’t a ‘pineapple on pizza’ situation. According to the team, ‘it just works’. Plus, if you try it and become a convert, stay tuned for the August special which promises to be even more impressive.

Only available for dine-in, the dish is up for grabs at the JLT, Motor City, and Madinat Badr locations.

Pickl, JLT, Motor City or Madinat Badr, July 4 to 31, Dhs65. @eatpickl