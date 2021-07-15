The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From skyline shots to famous landmarks, sunset clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

*UAE 50: Here’s your chance to have your photographs published in a coffee-table book*

Have an incredible image of the UAE you want to share?

Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and send us your best snaps and we may just feature you in our next post.

Additionally, if you’re one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week.

Ain Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fayez Alnaqbi, UAE , Dubai (@fayez_photos)

Stunning shot of the Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Arundel (@nickarundeldubai)

Sunset over Tolerance bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed (@phases_photo_graphy)

Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indranil (@neils_diary)

Dubai skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muzna Qamar (@muznaq)

Monochrome dunes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saify Akolawala (@saifyphotography)

Jubail Mangrove Park- Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bu s3eed بو سعيد (@ar_bus3eed)

Al Reem Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupendar Singh aka SINGH (@ramblingzorba)

#MyAbuDhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noura (@passion_of_life1)

Capital skyline reflections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ahmad (@aliahmad.photography)

Yep, this is the UAE – Al Rafisah Dam in Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean 🪐 (@jeanspicable)

Images: social