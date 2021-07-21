The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, sunset clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

*UAE 50: Here’s your chance to have your photographs published in a coffee-table book*

Have an incredible image of the UAE you want to share?

Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and send us your best snaps and we may just feature you in our next post.

Additionally, if you’re one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week.

Sunrise over Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai)

Museum of the Future

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhin Sreedhar | Dubai Photos (@ab_frame)

Great snap of JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I S L A M E L H A B A S H Y (@islamhabashy)

Ain Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umut Ilkaya (@umutilkaya)

The Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｒａｌｐｈ Ｅｍｅｒｓｏｎ Ｄｅ Ｐｅｒａｌｔａ (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

Here’s a close up of the stunning domes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Abu Dhabi skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinal Nath (@photography_mrinal_nath)

Heres’s one snapped during the rain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Al Hammadi خالد الحمادي (@khd_uae)

Stunning Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahbaz Akhtar (@mr.shahbazakhtar)

Serene view from Jabeel Hafeet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴘ ᴀ ɴ ᴅ ᴀ🐼 (@6ynz)

Images: social