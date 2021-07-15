It applies to those who have gotten a vaccine that has been approved by Qatar…

The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with no requirement to quarantine.

The vaccines, however, will have to be the ones approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. It includes Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-Astrazeneca (including Covishield), Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.

Qatar has implemented a number of measures designed to make travel to the country as easy as possible while still maintaining the necessary precautionary measures.

According to the new measures, if the individual is fully vaccinated, there is no need to quarantine. All visitors will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

Before travellers book their flights, they are advised to check with the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and the country they are returning to after leaving Qatar.

All international visitors, citizens and residents must register and upload a series of documents along with their personal details on ehteraz.gov.qa. This includes the vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test result. The procedure is free of charge.

Travellers need to apply at least 12 hours before their planned departure. Applications can be submitted as soon as the required documents are in hand to ensure they can board their flight. Airlines have been advised to let passengers board only if they have valid travel authorisation for Qatar from July 13, 2021.

They will need to download the Ehteraz mobile app which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card. The chip can be purchased at the Hamad International Airport. This is crucial because, with it, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.

At the moment, over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free ‘visa on arrival’. If you need a visit visa first, make sure you have it in hand before you apply for the travel authorisation on the ‘Ehteraz’ website.

Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

For more information on the new procedures and future updates, visit Ministry of Public Health