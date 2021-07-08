Not for the faint-hearted, Taikun sizzles with its new show…

Provocateur is the befitting name of Taikun’s Friday night dinner and a show experience. The talented cast of singers and dancers aim to get pulses racing with a three-hour multi-act set of captivating performances – at times you can’t take your eyes off the stage, and at times you don’t know where to look.

White-clothed tables are set up like a late-night cabaret bar, positioned towards the heavy red velvet curtains, which seep with smoke whenever the next act is about to begin. Whether it’s a semi-clothed male dance duo moving in sync, or a powerhouse vocalist in a floor length dress, expect to be wowed each time the curtains part.

As we refocus our attention to our own table, well-presented dishes begin to arrive, starting with a huge sushi platter (Dhs550) billowing with dry ice. The combination of expertly rolled maki, fresh sashimi and tasty nigiri makes for the ideal way to start a meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taikun (@taikundubai)

Dishes are served sharing-style, and for the mains we’re presented with a pan-seared salmon in a ginger teriyaki sauce (Dhs170); juicy and tender, the fish is a great option for those who don’t want to feel heavy after a big meal.

The grilled wagyu striploin (Dhs320) is equally as delicious; offering sizeable slices of perfectly pink meat, dripping in beef jus and topped with grilled yellow capsicum.

When you can’t decide what to have for dessert, a platter is always a safe choice. Priced at Dhs220, it serves three or more with two desserts (including an indulgent chocolate fondant) and a selection of mochi, fresh fruits and yet more dry ice.

The show runs between 9.30pm and 12.30am, with a DJ pumping out various anthems in-between. Expect a lively late night filled with surprise; one that you might not want to bring your parents to…

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Fridays from 8.30pm, min spend Dhs500 per person. Tel: (0)4 528 3780. taikundubai.com