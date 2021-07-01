This Pan-Asian stalwart finally hosts brunch…and knocks it out of the park…

When it comes to Asian restaurants in Dubai, few have withstood the test of time quite like Buddha Bar. If you’ve been acquainted with the city for a while, you’ll know that it’s widely regarded as ‘the’ Asian hotspot to see and be seen at.

Recently, to much hype, Buddha Bar launched brunch for the first time ever.

Well-known for being at the higher-end of Dubai’s price bracket, it certainly made sense that a brunch there would pique many a Dubai-ian’s interest: to experience the restaurant’s much-lauded Pan-Asian cuisine and free-flowing drinks at a capped price.

That’s not to say that this brunch, named ‘Seventh Heaven Brunch’, comes cheap. Priced at Dhs525 for the basic wine and beer package and Dhs625 for the premium all-house inclusive bundle, the crowd reflects the price tag. It’s well worth it though, with top-notch dishes, brilliant cocktails and brunch-worthy entertainment.

Asian cuisine is always better shared, and the platters do not disappoint as we tuck into a dramatic display of fresh sushi and sashimi, oyster with aji amarillo vinaigrette, pan-fried duck pancakes with hoi sin sauce and lobster dumplings with a creamy chilli crab sauce.

Mains are a knock-out, with the wok-fried Australian beef tenderloin with szechuan sauce beautifully tender and the green chicken Thai curry cooked to perfection, with just the right hint of spice. An Insta-worthy dessert platter boasts mango pudding, chocolate cake, fresh fruits and mochi ice cream.

The brunch takes place in the glamorous restaurant area, with floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly framing the Dubai Marina outside.

A DJ and bongo player build the crowd up throughout the brunch, and by the end, there’s much cheering, clapping and singing, helped along by the explosions of glittering party-poppers.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs525 beer and wine, Dhs625 all-inclusive house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Images: Provided