We don’t know what it is about summer, but it tends to have us stepping away from our usual brunch list in search of a more laid-back way to spend our weekends. One of the ultimate days out in Dubai has to consist of a day spent lounging by the pool, with a long, leisurely lunch thrown in for good measure.

One place to do just that is the luxury Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, which can be found on The East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Every time we visit this Thai-inspired resort we get major holiday feels, with its varied restaurants and hotel rooms that lead directly into the lagoon pool.

We start the day off sunning ourselves by the main pool, with a welcome breeze making up for those scorching Dubai summer temperatures. Whilst it is initially relaxing, the peace is soon broken by a loud kids’ club game right next to us, so we decide to make a swift exit to lunch.

The Beach House is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant that sits adjacent to the pool and facing the beach. It’s best to grab a spot outside underneath the white, sun-dappled canopy (which has huge fans to beat the heat) for a true pinch-me moment.

The menu is varied, with an array of fresh salads and seafood such as crispy calamari, ‘from the stone’ pizzas, hearty mains and pastas. The calorie indication on the menu had us forgoing our normal trusty pizza weekend treat in favour of a healthier option: the grilled salmon with harissa, broccoli, coriander, yoghurt and romesco sauce.

The guilt-free dish is delicious with crispy salted skin and a flavour-packed sauce, however, with only a handful of cherry tomatoes and three pieces of broccolini, we are left thinking the Dhs140 price tag was a little steep. Fortunately we still get our pizza fix with a slice of our fellow’s Wagyu beef chorizo option, which was glistening, gooey and just, well, gorgeous.

This beautiful terrace really is the perfect spot to share a chilled bottle of wine, carafe of sangria or sip on signature cocktails, with summery DJ tracks making for the ultimate vacation vibe.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, pool pass is Dhs270 on weekdays with Dhs170 credit, Dhs270 weekends no credit. The Beach House open daily 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @thebeachhousedubai

