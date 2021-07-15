There are updates to public transport timings too…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Monday July 19 to Friday July 23, and does not apply to multi-storey parking. Parking fees will resume on Saturday July 24.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, tram and marine transport timetables. Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from July 19 to 24, with services resuming on July 25.

Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and this public holiday is no different, so here they are:

Metro

The Red Line will run from 5am to 1am from Monday July 19 to Thursday July 22 and between 10am and 1am Friday July 23. On Saturday July 24 the Red Line will run between 5am and midnight. The Green Line will operate from 5am to 1am from Monday July 19 to Thursday July 22 and between 10am and 1am Friday July 23. On Saturday July 24 the Red Line will run between 5am and midnight.

Tram

The Dubai Tram is scheduled from 6am to 1am from Monday July 19 to Thursday July 22, 9am to 1am on Friday July 23 and 6am to 1am on Saturday July 24.

Bus

Dubai’s main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.30am to 00:30am (past midnight), with the Al Ghubaiba Station in service from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.30am to 11pm. Route C01, however, will be operating around-the-clock.

Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.30am to 00.04am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 5.05am to 11.30pm and Jebel Ali Station will operate from 4.58am and continue up to 00.15am (past midnight).