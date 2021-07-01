Visit if you want to work or just chill…

A new co-working hub has opened up in Dubai Design District to help to boost creativity levels. The venue is called The Name and it is located in Building 9 of D3.

The Name offers up a space for individuals to get office work done or relax in a contemporary and vibrant spot.

Using a minimalistic approach, the interiors are dotted with pops of colour without being too distracting as you tap away at your keyboard, brainstorm with colleagues or catch up with mates.

A selection of coffee is available prepared using specially sourced premium coffee beans which you can sip from a Pantone coloured mug of your choice. Match it with your outfit or just pick your favourite colour – no matter what, it will make a cute addition to your ‘Gram.

You can even refuel with a freshly prepared delicious super-food smoothie.

For lunch, there are Mediterranean-inspired dishes at The Resto Cafe. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served up so you don’t have to leave The Name to refuel.

Dishes include smoked pastrami and cheddar sandwich, spicy black Angus and cheddar sandwiches, freshly baked flatbread and much more. For vegans, there are vegan burgers, batatas with vegan cheese and more to munch on.

A small concept store is also available at the hub with home and gift items and if you want a breath of fresh air, there’s a homestyle outdoor space.

Owner of The Name, Rayan Daouk stated, ‘As D3 is home to some of Dubai’s most creative minds, we felt it was the perfect location to open The Name. Our vibrant new social hub offers an innovative space to work, socialize and shop, whilst enjoying some great food.’

The Name, Building 9, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Tel: (056) 344 4565. @thename.me

Images: The Name