If you’re on the lookout for a unique summer camp for the little ones during school break, check out this kids theatre camp held at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

The Junction is a popular performing art space made by performers for performers. The venue supports local and regional talent with shows taking place nearly every weekend in a number of languages.

If you think your child is an upcoming star, then sign them up for this camp where they will be taught a number of acting skills. The five-day theatre camp is for children ages six to 12 and begins on July 25. It runs from 10am to 1pm and will cost Dhs900 per child.

If you have more than one child you would like to sign up for the camp, let The Junction team know and they will provide a sibling discount.

During the five days, little ones will be taught by Akansha Goenka who has 12 years of theatre experience behind her. Supporting her will be Lauren Noble who has 10 years of theatre and nine years in education.

They will learn how to work together, build characters, learn voice projection, craft plays together, and of course, have a lot of fun in the process.

Little ones will walk away with not only a wealth of theatre knowledge but also a course certification from Colabcompany you can proudly show off to your family and friends.

At the end of the camp, a treat is in store for the parents as the little ones will put together a play using all the skills they have learned.

The last day to sign up is July 24, 2021. Sign up here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai @colab_company

Images: Getty Images