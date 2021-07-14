This luxury hotel in Dubai has some great food and beverage deals

Sponsored: New offers are available across all of the hotel’s outlets…

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai is home to seven sophisticated dining options to suit all tastes. Included in the list is Dunes Café, Shang Palace and Hoi An.

But a dining experience here shouldn’t leave you worrying about the total bill as there are several deals diners will be able to enjoy during the week.

Take a look at the list below and get those dinner reservations in.

Dunes Café

Gaucho Night every Tuesday: All-day international dining spot, Dunes Café offers up a themed dinner buffet with grilled dishes and much more on Tuesday. It runs from 7pm to 11pm and prices start from Dhs220 per person.

Seafood Night every Thursday: Seafood fans can head to Dunes Café on Thursday from 7pm to 11pm and indulge in the flavours from the sea. Diners can create their own seafood delight by mixing their choice of fish with prawns, shrimps and more for just Dhs220 per person.

Shang Palace

Yum Cha brunch on Friday and Saturday: Master Yum Cha is a Cantonese dim sum tradition that takes place between breakfast and afternoon tea. The menu features mouth-watering dishes such as prawn dumplings, barbeque chicken bun, spring rolls, stir-fried rice noodles and more. It takes place from 12pm to 4pm with prices starting from Dhs180.

Hoi An

Khai Vi brunch on Friday and Saturday: For fans of Vietnamese cuisine, the chefs at Hoi An have created small portions of exquisite dishes prepared using culinary traditions from the city of Hoi An in Vietnam. Dishes on the menu include Vietnamese prawn dumplings, chicken satay, a variety of pho soups, Vietnamese coconut curry and more. Brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm and prices start from Dhs175.

Check out a list of offers available at the hotel here.

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 343 8888. @shangrila_dubai